Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan
Car washing and irrigation will be limited for Rio Grande City residents after the city entered stage 2 of its drought contingency plan.
The latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show Starr County is in a moderate drought condition.
As a result, the city has entered into stage 2 of its drought contingency plan that calls for limited car washing and irrigation.
- • For addresses ending with even numbers, car washing and irrigation will be limited to Sundays and Thursdays.
- • For addresses ending with odd numbers, car washing and irrigation will be limited to Saturdays and Wednesdays
The following actions are also prohibited in Rio Grande City during stage 2 of the drought contingency plan:
- • Washing down sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or other hard-surfaced areas.
- • Washing down buildings
- • Watering for dust control
To read the city's drought contingency plan, click here.