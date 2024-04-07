Rio Grande City family loses home in fire

A family in Rio Grande City is without a home following a Saturday afternoon fire, according to the city’s fire department.

No injuries were reported, but the home was declared a total loss, according to Rio Grande City Assistant Fire Chief Martin Galvan.

The fire happened at around noon on Saturday at the intersection of Pine and Orange streets.

Galvan said a family of five were inside the home when the fire broke out, but they were able to make it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.