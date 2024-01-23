Rio Grande City first responders deliver baby at fire station

First responders in Rio Grande City delivered a baby at their fire station on Monday.

The city posted on their Facebook page that a woman had to make an emergency stop at the RGC Fire Station on her way to the hospital. They said it was because "her baby was ready to enter the world".

The city said Lt. Jesus Rivas, Captain Pedro Morin and Hector Escoto jumped into action to help deliver the baby. They said the delivery was a success.

"On behalf of the City Commission of RGC, we are extremely proud of the work our firefighters do every single day for our community, and we would like to congratulate the newest mother in our city on her bundle of joy," the city wrote in their post.