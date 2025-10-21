Rio Grande City Grulla ISD fires employee amid review into Charlie Kirk comments

During a Monday board meeting, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD trustees approved to fire one of their employees.

The employee was identified in the board agenda as Marco Antonio Flores.

The move comes over two months after the district confirmed they were reviewing an employee over remarks made regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

District officials did not identify the employee under review. They also did not confirm if Flores was the same employee under review.

Channel 5 News attempted to speak with district officials after the meeting.

“We cannot comment on anything regarding personnel matters, all we did was propose the termination of an employee,” Rio Grande City Grulla ISD attorney Edén Ramírez said.

The board was in executive session for an hour and a half to discuss firing Flores, who is still listed as a teacher on the district website as of Tuesday evening.

The Texas Education Agency recently confirmed to Channel 5 News that a dozen school districts across the Rio Grande Valley have employees accused of making inappropriate comments over Kirk’s assassination.

