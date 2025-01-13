Rio Grande City launches free trash drop off program

Those living in Rio Grande City needing to throw out large items can drop them off with the city starting this weekend.

It’s part of the city-wide cleanup efforts from Rio Grande City’s public works department, and it’s free for residents.

Hector Barrera, Rio Grande City’s public works director, said this effort will help people who may not be able to afford what it costs to throw away large items.

“They used to throw it in the alley or in front of their house, this program will help the city keep it cleaner,” Barrera said.

Trash from businesses or contractors will not be accepted.

You must be a Rio Grande City resident to drop off, and have proof of residency such as a utility bill or an ID.