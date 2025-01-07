Rio Grande City leaders respond to term limit lawsuit

Rio Grande City is facing another lawsuit over elections.

The place 2 and 4 commissioners are claiming the city didn't give proper notice of an amendment proposition for term limits

City leaders are responding to the lawsuit.

"We sincerely believe that we did everything correctly, we did everything we had to do," Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon said.

Falcon and the city are being sued over a charter amendment that limits mayors and commissioners to two terms; voters passed it in November.

Former Commissioner Alberto Escobedo co-filed the suit with another former city commissioner. He supports term limits, but believes the new administration didn't follow state or city law when putting the measure on the ballot.

Specifically, the lawsuit accuses the commission of not waiting a required 15 days between public notices.

"We can't change laws charters overnight. We have to follow the procedure in order to make it legal," Escobedo said.

Falcon says they haven't assessed the cost of the lawsuit so far, but expect it to increase as it goes on. He added recalling the election would put a strain on taxpayers.

"I think it was like $20,000 or $30,000 we spent on that election. Obviously, if everything gets undone, that's potentially another election," Falcon said.

Escobedo says the lawsuit is about holding leaders accountable.

A hearing date for the lawsuit is pending.