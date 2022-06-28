Rio Grande City man accused in stabbing death of grandfather

Andrew Villalon, Photo Credit Starr County Detention Center

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of his grandfather on Monday, according to Rio Grande City police.

Rio Grande City police officers were dispatched to a home on Kennedy Street regarding a welfare check at around 6:51 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from a woman who was yelling. While officers were en route, they were advised that a man - identified as Andrew Villalon – had stabbed his grandfather at the location and fled the scene, according to police.

“Officers arrived at the home and found 81-year-old Joseph Seale dead inside. He had been stabbed multiple times,” police said. “Minutes later, officers found 29-year-old Andrew Villalon walking along Teodora Drive.”

Villalon still had the knife on him and dropped it when officers approached him, police said, adding that he was taken into custody without incident.

Seale, Villalon and the female caller lived in the same house, police said.

Villalon's bond was set at $1 million.