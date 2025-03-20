Rio Grande City man killed in car crash while his home catches fire

A Rio Grande City family is grieving two losses.

Cesar Gonzalez Valdez, 60, died Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a railroad sign outside the city.

Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz said Valdez crashed while his house on El Poco Street was on fire.

Authorities told Channel 5 News they believe Valdez was on his way home after hearing about the fire when he crashed.

The home was declared a total loss.