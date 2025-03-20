Rio Grande City man killed in car crash while his home catches fire
A Rio Grande City family is grieving two losses.
Cesar Gonzalez Valdez, 60, died Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a railroad sign outside the city.
Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz said Valdez crashed while his house on El Poco Street was on fire.
Authorities told Channel 5 News they believe Valdez was on his way home after hearing about the fire when he crashed.
The home was declared a total loss.
More News
News Video
-
Gonzalez hosts town hall on issues affecting the US Postal Service
-
Nearly $300 million in federal assistance announced for South Texas farmers struggling...
-
Homestead tax exemption filing event happening in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports: Heavy metals in infant formula
-
Brownsville man warning drivers of the danger of debris on the road
Sports Video
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
-
Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran
-
Sharyland and Porter set to square off in playoff showdown