Rio Grande City mayor holds state of the city address

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal addressed the public in his annual state of the city address.

Villarreal said the city is also looking ahead to the future as it prioritizes international trade with sister cities such as Camargo and Miguel Alemán.

Retail is a major attraction for them, Villarreal said during his Wednesday address.

“This will be a destination for retail and tourism here in Rio Grande City, and that's why we have these international relationships with our partners in Mexico,” Villarreal said. “Many of them come to RGC to have needs met here."

Villarreal also discussed plans to help with traffic in the area.

“Any growing city has gone through these pains,” Villarreal said. “You have congestion in certain areas because of the growth that's being spurred, and therefore we're making sure we accommodate those needs."

The city also provided an update on their finances.

“Right now we have a healthy fund balance, and should there be any emergencies we'll be able to sustain RGC for months on end,” Villarreal said.

