Rio Grande City mayor to deliver State of the City Address

Mayor Gilberto Falcon will be giving a speech on the state of Rio Grande City on Wednesday.

The event is happening at the Versailles Event Center.

Mayor Falcon, along with other city leaders, will talk about the projects accomplished last year and look ahead to what's in store for the rest of 2025.

City officials say they have put an emphasis on improving the city's infrastructure. The city also recently created an animal control department.

Officials say there is still plenty more to look forward too in Rio Grande City.

"We have new initiatives, incentives like the 2,500 wolf's scratch and many, many important projects we are working on," City Manager Gilbert Millan said.

The state of the city begins at noon. It will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.