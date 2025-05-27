Rio Grande City pays tribute to family members of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Families across the Rio Grande Valley honored fallen service members on Monday.

In Rio Grande City, a ceremony was held after a weekend of cleaning up graves and placing flags. This Memorial Day, a 21 gun salute was held to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It gives us a sense of pride knowing our uncles fought and lost their lives for our freedom," Rebekah Moralez said.

The Canales family attended Monday's Memorial Day ceremony to pay tribute to their fallen family members, Ernesto and Arcadio Canales.

The two brothers fought in World War II, and gave their lives for their country.

"Both of them passed away three months before the other; it took a year to get the bodies back," Elizabeth Gonzalez said.

Near the cemetery where the brothers lay, their story inspired the community to name a street after them.

"Mom never let us forget, she spoke about him often," Gonzalez said.

The family says they will keep coming back and passing along the important tradition of honoring fallen service members to the next generation.

Watch the video above for the full story.