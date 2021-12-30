Rio Grande City police investigating homicide

Photo credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway in Rio Grande City.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of Old El Sauz and Sr Corona Circle regarding an unresponsive man, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.