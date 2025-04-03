x

Rio Grande City police search for missing man

The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Lazaro Barrera.

Police said Barrera was last seen on Thursday wearing a white Cowboys shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police department at 956-487-8892.

