Rio Grande City police search for missing man
The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Lazaro Barrera.
Police said Barrera was last seen on Thursday wearing a white Cowboys shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police department at 956-487-8892.
