x

Rio Grande City police seeking missing teenager

Rio Grande City police seeking missing teenager
1 hour 45 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, June 29 2025 Jun 29, 2025 June 29, 2025 2:50 PM June 29, 2025 in News - Local

The Rio Grande city Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy last seen on Saturday, according to a news release.

Jayden Lee Pena was last seen wearing a blue shirt with green shorts and black sneakers. 

He weighs 125 pounds, has a height of 5’1 and has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days