Rio Grande City police: Woman hospitalized following accidental shooting in Walmart parking lot

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after her son accidentally shot her in the parking lot of a local Walmart, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Rio Grande City police officers responded to the Walmart located at 4534 E. U.S. Hwy. 83 Saturday at around 11:10 a.m.

According to Rio Grande City assistant police Chief Jose Solis, the woman was in a vehicle with her 21-year-old son and a third family member when the gun accidentally went off, shooting her in the back.

The woman is currently in the ICU, Solis said, adding that her son is not facing any charges "at this time."

