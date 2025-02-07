Rio Grande City project aims to connect more homes to city sewage line

A Rio Grande City neighborhood will soon be connected to city sewage services.

The move will benefit residents such as Juana Rangel, who has lived in Rio Grande City for more than 30 years.

Rangel’s home is close to the city center, but she’s had to use an outhouse for years because her home isn’t connected to the city’s sewer lines.

A restroom that connects to a septic tank was built in her home, but septic tanks are not allowed in city limits.

“There's a lot of us that don't have it, we all need a little bit of help,” Rangel said.

Rio Grande City officials are now working to address that issue.

“Not only is it a necessity, but it's the law that if the services are there, you have to be connected to the sewer,” Rio Grande City City Manager Gilbert Millan said.

The city is now setting aside $180,000 to extend and connect the sewer lines for Rangel and about a dozen of her neighbors.

Millan told Channel 5 News they first discovered the lack of services several years ago after they received complaints. The city is currently looking for contractors, and Millan said he expects the connection project to start the work in a couple of months.

The project is expected to finish by August 2025 at the latest.

