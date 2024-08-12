Rio Grande City receives new equipment for public safety

Rio Grande City is getting a new public safety building.

The city is fixing up the building with the help of $2.5 million in federal funding.

The money from the USDA will furnish the public safety building and give police and fire departments new gear and resources.

It'll also pay for 13 new vehicles for both departments.

Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz says the new equipment will help them better serve the city.

"The previous station will be utilized, and this station will be too. So response time will improve on the eastern part of the town for public safety as well as the north area," Muniz said.

The city expects to open the new public safety building next month.