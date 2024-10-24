Rio Grande City residents to vote on two city propositions

Rio Grande City residents are voting on two city propositions.

Voters are deciding whether elected city officials should have term limits. That would be a cap of two terms for four years each.

The second is restrictions on who runs elections.

"The second proposition is that the city does not run its own elections, but to hire a third party company that's independent," Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon said.

Only Rio Grande City residents are able to vote on the two propositions.