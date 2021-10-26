Rio Grande City Teen Facing New Charge for Enticing 12-Year-Old

RIO GRANDE CITY – A Rio Grande City teen who was arrested after he allegedly enticed a middle school student away from campus is now facing another charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Emilio Solis Jr., 18, was arrested Tuesday for a second time, according to the Starr County Attorney Victor Canales. The first arrest occurred December 10, 2019 when Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District police charged him with criminal trespass and enticing a child.

According to probable cause affidavits obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS, Solis reportedly went to La Grulla Middle School on Dec. 10 and picked up a 12-year-old girl from the campus. They had been "dating" for seven days prior.

According to statements made by the girl to a counselor and stated in the affidavit, she and Solis were using Facebook Messenger to communicate. The affidavit states the girl told the counselor she messaged Solis telling him to pick her up from the front of the middle school parking lot.

Police were later notified the student was gone. Upon reviewing the school's cameras, investigators observed her getting into a white Mustang. Her mother was notified and law enforcement began driving toward the residence under which the vehicle was registered.

While en route, the Department of Public Safety located the vehicle at a ballroom where the student and Solis were found inside. That's where the alleged aggravated sexual assault took place although an investigator notes on the court document that Solis "did not force her."

Solis is now facing three charges. He was arrested Tuesday and arraigned by Judge Roel Valadez who issued Solis a $100,000 bond for the aggravated sexual assault, according to Canales.

Rio Grande City CISD released a statement Wednesday:

"RGCCISD is committed to keeping our parents and community informed regarding all matters that have implications for the safety and security of our students. RGCISD is aware that the charges related to the incident that occurred on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, involving an 18-year-old student and a middle-school student, have been heightened to aggravated sexual assault. As previously reported, it was District officials who brought the incident to the attention of law enforcement. Because of the ongoing criminal case and student privacy laws, we cannot provide additional information about the incident itself. However, we want to assure parents that the safety of our students is the District’s most important priority. RGCCISD is committed to taking appropriate action to determine the best ways to ensure the safety of our students and staff."