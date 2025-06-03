Rio Grande City to start fining big rig drivers parking in residential neighborhoods

In Rio Grande city, lots of 18-wheelers pass through, and some of them stay.

“It's dangerous for the workers as well as for the community,” Rio Grande City resident Saudi Alanis said.

Following complaints from community members, the city will soon start fining drivers who park tractor-trailers in their neighborhoods for long periods of time.

“While the city understands somebody's trying to make a living, it creates a nuisance for the neighbors,” Rio Grande City City Manager Gilberto Millan said. “Some of these people own the trucks, and they take it home they don't have a yard."

Millan said many neighborhood roads are not built for 18-wheelers, and could be damaged.

Under a new ordinance, drivers will need to store their vehicle at a truck stop when they're off the job.

Rio Grande City resident Juan Villarreal doesn’t take his big rig home, but he said parking it is already a hassle. The new rule would make it difficult to even stop for a lunch break, Villarreal said.

“Most restaurants here in Rio Grande City have small parking, there's not a lot of room, “Villarreal said.

Millan says occasionally parking outside a home isn't a problem, but frequently overnight stays will result in a fine.

“If not in compliance, there are citations from $100, $200, $300 and so on, or as determined by a municipal judge,” Millan said.

Millan said city police aren’t currently enforcing the ordinance, they are just informing truck drivers of the ordinance.

But soon, truckers parked in a neighborhood will have to pay up.

Watch the video above for the full story.