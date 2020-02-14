x

Rio Grande City Unveils First Mural in Downtown Area

4 weeks 5 hours 15 minutes ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 8:27 PM January 16, 2020 in News - Local

RIO GRANDE CITY – A pop of color was unveiled in the downtown area of Rio Grande City.

The first mural art piece called “We Are Rio” was unveiled Thursday.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told more murals are planned for the rest of the city.

