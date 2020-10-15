Rio Grande City warns candidates not to place campaign signs on public property

Photo courtesy of the city of Rio Grande City.

Rio Grande City code enforcement officers recently slapped warning notices on more than a dozen campaign signs — reminding candidates they can't place signs on public property.

Officers placed red warning notices on signs for President Donald J. Trump, Democratic Party candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr., state Rep. Ryan Guillen and state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, among others.

"The public has a right to assemble and exercise their free speech during this election time. However the City has passed several regulations about placing any signs on public property," according to a news release from the city of Rio Grande City. "The City’s Code Enforcement Officers will continue enforcing those ordinances just as it has in the past. If you own a sign that has been recently tagged, please contact the City’s Code Enforcement Office to find out more information about how you can get your sign into compliance with City regulations."