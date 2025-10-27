Rio Grande City working to expand public library

Rio Grande City is working to expand its public library.

It's located on East 3rd Street, and the city plans on adding new facilities and restrooms.

City Manager Gilbert Milan says the expansion project is needed.

"It's a historic building that basically the library has outgrown, and the services are in demand and there's more and more members of the community who want to participate," Milan said.

The city will be paying for the estimated $150,000 project. It's expected to be completed in December.