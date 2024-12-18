Rio Grande Valley farmers hopeful for government relief aid

House lawmakers on Capitol Hill are being told to drop the funding bill being negotiated to keep the government up and running.

This comes after the bill received backlash from the President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Part of the resolution includes relief aid for Rio Grande Valley farmers impacted by low water reservoirs. One local farming group says there needs to be more investment in long term solutions.

Texas International Produce Association President Dante Galliazzi is concerned about the future of all Valley farmers as water issues continue to be at the center of it all.

"We've got to act today, to have a future tomorrow," Galeazzi said.

Congress has until Friday to not only decide on a resolution to avoid a government shutdown, but decide on several relief aid packages, including aid for farmers.

"The farmers, like anyone else, still have to pay the banks and the other people they borrow money from to produce the crop. This disaster money helps them make those payments," Galeazzi said.

Farming groups believe more long term investment in desalination plants and updating irrigation canals to water loss need to be done.

Currently, a working group is finding solutions. Members of Congress have suggested the incoming Trump Administration withhold money to Mexico if they don't pay the water debt.

Congress has until Friday to decide on funding that will help fund the government until March.