Rio Grande Valley funeral director to serve on state service commission

A Rio Grande Valley funeral director was chosen out of thousands of candidates to serve on the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

Timothy Brown, with Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, was appointed to the seven-member commission by Gov. Greg Abbott on April 29.

"You don't see a lot of people from South Texas making their way up to Austin and so it's good to see that people from South Texas are volunteering their time for their civic duty," Brown said.

Brown was in Austin last week with his family for senate confirmation. Now, he'll serve on the Texas Funeral Service Commission for the next six years as part of the governing board that regulates all funeral homes and directors in Texas.

"Obviously we have to regulate, we work on creating new laws, but there's also the part where we have to sanction funeral homes and sanction funeral directors for things that they've done wrong," Brown said.

Brown is honored to represent the Rio Grande Valley on the commission and already has some goals in mind.

"You don't go into high school and your guidance counselor tells you, 'Funeral directing is a great career,'" Brown said. "But it really is a great career and there's great opportunity out there and I really want to be an advocate that pushes for more people to become funeral directors and get in the industry."

But serving on this board has an even deeper meaning for Brown.

"I'm not much of an emotional guy but that day it was pretty emotional," Brown said. "My father was a funeral director and he's since passed away and this was one of his dreams."