Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber prepares for annual gala

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber is getting ready for a big night.

Their annual Noche De Gala event is happening soon.

Director of Membership and Events Armando Villarreal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and how they can get tickets.

The 2025 Noche De Gala is scheduled for Thursday, May 15th at Corinthians Event Center, located at 1516 East Expressway 83, Ste A, in Mission.

For more information, click here.