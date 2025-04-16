Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber prepares for annual gala
The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber is getting ready for a big night.
Their annual Noche De Gala event is happening soon.
Director of Membership and Events Armando Villarreal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and how they can get tickets.
The 2025 Noche De Gala is scheduled for Thursday, May 15th at Corinthians Event Center, located at 1516 East Expressway 83, Ste A, in Mission.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Escobares residents calling for city to address drainage issues
-
State rests in trial of man accused of killing Cameron County deputy...
-
Parents protest outside IDEA Edinburg Academy following bullying incident
-
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
-
Small format IKEA store to open in Pharr
Sports Video
-
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
-
Nikki Rowe comes back from early deficit to defeat takes down Edinburg...
-
UTRGV falls 11-4 in road battle to #1 Texas
-
Former Los Fresnos star overcomes battles with injury to shine with UTRGV
-
UTRGV men's basketball star transfers to UNLV