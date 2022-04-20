Rio Grande Valley in 'dire need' of sign language interpreters

In the Rio Grande Valley, there are more than 10,000 people who are deaf, but only 30 state certified sign language interpreters.

South Texas College professor Jovanne Delgado says it’s an issue that can be solved if more people sign up for the course.

The two-year program at STC not only teaches American Sign Language, but also the craft of interpreting in different places like schools, events, and more.

Delgado says there's a demand for sign language interpreters in the Valley.

“McAllen Regional School for the Deaf and Brownsville RSD are in dire need of sign language interpreters,” Delgado said. “Here at the post-secondary institution… say per summer, we have about 12 deaf people. We have two full-time interpreters on staff here. That is not enough."

Delgado says they are encouraging students to look into the program. Delgado adds that most agencies will contact students about jobs before they even graduate.

A state-certified sign language interpreter can make anywhere from $30 to $60 an hour.

If you have an interest in learning more about the course, visit https://www.southtexascollege.edu/academics/asl/