Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show offers lots of family fun

School is out for Spring Break, which means it's the perfect time to take the kids to the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes.

Board President Mike Risica sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give more insight on all the fun details, including the rodeo and live entertainment.

The livestock show is happening all week and ends on Sunday, March 17.

For more information on concerts and rodeo events, click here.