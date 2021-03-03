Rio Grande Valley school districts rank among best in Texas for feeding low-income students

Rio Grande Valley school districts are among the best in the state when it comes to feeding low-income students, according to a ranking released Tuesday.

Children at Risk, a nonprofit organization that uses research and data to learn more about Texas children and their families, released their annual school food rankings for top Texas school districts.

This year's rankings are different - with the global pandemic keeping many kids at home - districts had to find new ways to feed their kids. This ranking represents the districts that are able to feed the most number of low-income kids.

22% of children in TX lived in food-insecure households before the pandemic. In this unprecedented year, school meal programs and nutrition departments were a lifeline for many students & families across our state.



According to Children at Risk, prior to the pandemic - a fifth of Texas children were living in food-insecure households—almost ten percent higher than the national level.

“When schools with large low-income student populations are not able to reach all their students with food programs, this is a travesty that needs to be addressed,” said Yael Ross with Children at Risk.

In the 2021 rankings, Donna ISD was the first in the state, with 87 percent of their low-income kids being fed.

1. Donna ISD 2. IDEA Public Schools 3. McAllen ISD 4. Rio Grande City ISD 5. Mission Consolidated ISD 6. Clint ISD 7. San Antonio ISD 8. La Joya ISD 9. Weslaco ISD 10. Los Fresnos CISD

“We established meals on wheels, our bus drivers also participating, delivering meals all the way to the colonias,” said Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

This is the second year in a row that Donna ISD, IDEA Academy and McAllen ISD have finished as the top three in the state. In the 2020 rankings, IDEA Academy was first and Donna was second.