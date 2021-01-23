Rio Grande Valley siblings who lost father to COVID-19 respond to Biden's coronavirus plan

Two Rio Grande Valley siblings who lost their father to COVID-19 are reacting to President Biden's coronavirus response plan.

Bettina and Jennifer Gonzales say they want any COVID-19 plans from the new administration to be based on science.

"It's not about Republicans, Democrats," Gonzalez said. "It's about human beings, and caring for each other."

The sister's say the Biden administration's national strategy roll-out eases some of their anxiety because it is based ON CDC guidelines.

At a press conference Friday, Congressman Henry Cuellar said the plan exercises the Defense Production Act, which will allow for the government to have private companies mass produce COVID-19 resources.

"So instead of producing cars, they'll be producing ventilators, for example," Cuellar said.

Cuellar added that hospitals won't face personnel shortages this time around because the federal government is footing the bill.

"Then the federal government will reimburse states, to help them deploy emergency personnel and supplies where Americans have the need," Cuellar said.

The plan also includes more testing in schools, unified COVID-19 restrictions laid out by the federal government, and investments in researching other COVID-19 treatments. Congressman Cuellar says the public should be seeing "vaccine centers pop up" - with larger spaces, more personnel, and more vaccines.

But for now, the Gonzalez sisters want you to stay home, and listen to the CDC.