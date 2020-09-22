Rio Grande Valley teen creates cat rescue program and saves hundreds

One Rio Grande Valley teenager has saved hundreds of cats through her own animal rescue organization.

Audrey Wulf, founder of Murphy’s Safe Haven said her late cat Murphy inspired her to create an organization and rescue more cats who are in critical condition.

"He had dwarfism — he wasn't growing like his little brother was, but unfortunately before we could sign those adoption papers, he did pass,” Wulf said. "I wanted to continue rescuing in his honor, and we've definitely been able to save so many lives."

