Rio Grande Valley voters share thoughts on presidential election

2 hours 31 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 9:10 PM October 13, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Voters across the Rio Grande Valley headed to the polls Tuesday.

So many people wanted to cast their ballots that lines formed outside many polling places.

Neither the heat nor the wait deterred Alejandro San Miguel, an immigration attorney who voted in McAllen.

"Voting is an important right we should exercise if we want change," San Miguel said.

