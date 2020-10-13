Rio Grande Valley voters share thoughts on presidential election
Voters across the Rio Grande Valley headed to the polls Tuesday.
So many people wanted to cast their ballots that lines formed outside many polling places.
Neither the heat nor the wait deterred Alejandro San Miguel, an immigration attorney who voted in McAllen.
"Voting is an important right we should exercise if we want change," San Miguel said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County leaders discuss cross-border travel restrictions
-
Rio Grande Valley voters share thoughts on presidential election
-
Democrats and Republicans in Hidalgo County agree need for poll watchers
-
Palm Valley sends voters mail-in ballots with incorrect instructions
-
As voters head to the polls, LUPE works to increase turnout