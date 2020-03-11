Rio Hondo city commissioner arraigned on charges related to grave digging

BROWNSVILLE – Former mayor and current city commissioner of Rio Hondo, Alonzo Garza, was arraigned for charges related to grave digging.

The details as to when Garza dug up the gravesite are unclear, but police tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS they first got the report on Feb. 27.

Garza was arraigned in a Brownsville court Wednesday for two charges; one for improper influence, a class A misdemeanor and the other for abusing a corpse without legal authority, a state jail felony.

Chief William Bilokury, of Rio Hondo police, says since the investigation is ongoing, few details are being released as to when and why the incident occurred.

