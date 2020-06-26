Rio Hondo clinic offers coronavirus testing services

For over two decades, Cheryl Dodson has been serving the medical needs of Cameron County's rural families.

Coming to the Rio Grande Valley from Pennsylvania in the mid-80's, she fell in love with the people of Rio Hondo.

They were her inspiration for opening her clinic - Rio Hondo Medicine.

Throughout the pandemic, Dodson and her staff of 16 have been treating families. Closing her doors wasn't an option.

