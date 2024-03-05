Rio Hondo ISD donates old high school campus to city

The Rio Hondo Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to donate the "Old High School" campus to the city of Rio Hondo, according to a news release.

The building, which sits on two and a half acres of land, will be repurposed to serve the new "city hall, a public incubator for entrepreneurial assistance and a museum to preserve local history", according to the news release issued Tuesday by the district.

The school board said the donation of the nearly 100-year-old building will "usher in a new era for the city of Rio Hondo, focusing on growth while maintaining its cultural roots and color."