Rio Hondo ISD donates old high school campus to city

3 hours 2 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 4:28 PM March 05, 2024 in News - Local

The Rio Hondo Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to donate the "Old High School" campus to the city of Rio Hondo, according to a news release.

The building, which sits on two and a half acres of land, will be repurposed to serve the new "city hall, a public incubator for entrepreneurial assistance and a museum to preserve local history", according to the news release issued Tuesday by the district. 

The school board said the donation of the nearly 100-year-old building will "usher in a new era for the city of Rio Hondo, focusing on growth while maintaining its cultural roots and color."

