x

Rio Hondo lift bridge reopens, TxDOT says

5 hours 43 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 3:58 PM April 08, 2022 in News - Local

The lift bridge in Rio Hondo reopened to vehicular traffic on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. 

The bridge on FM 106 was temporarily shut down last week for maintenance work. 

RELATED: Residents affected by lift bridge closure in Rio Hondo  

Residents in the area had to find alternative routes due to the closure. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days