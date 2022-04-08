Rio Hondo lift bridge reopens, TxDOT says
The lift bridge in Rio Hondo reopened to vehicular traffic on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The FM 106 Lift Bridge in Rio Hondo has re-opened to vehicular traffic, today.— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) April 8, 2022
The bridge on FM 106 was temporarily shut down last week for maintenance work.
RELATED: Residents affected by lift bridge closure in Rio Hondo
Residents in the area had to find alternative routes due to the closure.
