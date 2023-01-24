Rio Hondo lifts water boil advisory
A boil water advisory for Rio Hondo residents was lifted Tuesday morning.
Residents were asked to boil their water before consumption since Thursday evening.
The advisory was put into effect following a water line break, but city officials say the water is now safe to use and drink.
More News
News Video
-
FBI warns the public about elderly fraud schemes
-
Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in Mission
-
Consumer Reports: Go green and save green with these home tax credits
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect
-
Starr County holds last bloodless bullfight ring in the country