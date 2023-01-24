x

Rio Hondo lifts water boil advisory

A boil water advisory for Rio Hondo residents was lifted Tuesday morning.

Residents were asked to boil their water before consumption since Thursday evening.

The advisory was put into effect following a water line break, but city officials say the water is now safe to use and drink.

