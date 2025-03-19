Rio Hondo Police Department struggling with low staffing levels

Several police units sit empty in front of Rio Hondo's police department due to a lack of officers.

"Since November, we've been running at about 40% of our normal strength," Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury said.

Bilokury said the department needs at least seven police officers to be fully staffed. The department only has four officers, including Bilokury.

“We are fielding calls all day long, so to keep that 24/7 tempo, it's hard," Bilokury said.

Bilokury said the department lost three officers last year to better paying jobs, and the current base hourly rate for a Rio Hondo police officer is about $17.

“It's gonna be a constant thing throughout the ages as your cost of living changes and fluctuates, and your pay doesn't fluctuate as fast,” Bilokury said.

The Rio Hondo Police Department has two 12-hour shifts, and there is currently one officer per shift.

“There's always going to be an officer 27/4 to respond to our emergency calls when people are in need, some of the administrative things are going to take a little longer to process," Bilokury said.

According to Bilokury, those administrative things including processing warrants, sex offender registrations, submit crash reports and getting the cases submitted to the district attorney’s office.

Bilokury said the Rio Hondo Police Department is raining one new officer, and there are plans to ask the city council to budget a possible pay increase for the next fiscal year.

“Just like any other business, we have to be competitive," Bilokury said. “You want to make every effort you can to get the best officers you can get."

Watch the video above for the full story.