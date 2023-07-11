Rio Hondo police looking for man wanted for truck theft

Rio Hondo police are asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Julian Ortega.

Police say Ortega and a second suspect, 26-year-old Eric Ramirez, stole a truck from a construction business on July 6. The combined total for damage and missing property amounted to $60,000.

"His partner in crime broke into the facility, stole a pickup truck, stole some tools out of some trucks, out of the work trucks, used the truck to ram the gate and then fled the area," Rio Hondo Police Chief William Bilokury said.

Ramirez was found and arrested, and police continue to search for Ortega. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Rio Hondo Police Department at (956) 893-2954.