Rio Hondo student arrested after firearm and ammunition found inside vehicle

A student was arrested Thursday after a firearm and ammunition were found inside his personal vehicle at Rio Hondo High School, according to a news release from Rio Hondo Independent School District.

At no time was anyone at the campus in danger or harm, district officials said.

The school district's police department led the investigation.

The student will be disciplined in accordance with the district's policy, according to district officials.