Rio Hondo student arrested after firearm and ammunition found inside vehicle

5 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, October 06 2022 Oct 6, 2022 October 06, 2022 1:19 PM October 06, 2022 in News - Local

A student was arrested Thursday after a firearm and ammunition were found inside his personal vehicle at Rio Hondo High School, according to a news release from Rio Hondo Independent School District.

At no time was anyone at the campus in danger or harm, district officials said.

The school district's police department led the investigation.

The student will be disciplined in accordance with the district's policy, according to district officials.

