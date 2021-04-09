Rise in unaccompanied migrant children comes as Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into San Antonio migrant facility

The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border illegally continues to rise as Gov. Greg Abbott calls for an investigation into reports of alleged abuse at a facility in San Antonio housing those children.

A total 18,890 children without their parents were detained at the border last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

That number represents a 100% in detained unaccompanied minors in the month of February.

In a Wednesday news conference, Gov. Abbott announced state police are investigating claims of three alleged cases of child sexual abuse involving migrant children at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

Abbott blamed the Biden administration for these issues.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, The White House said they see no basis for Gov. Abbott’s call to shut down the intake site. The reports of abuse will be investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Biden administration added.

"The Office of Refugee and Resettlement has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior at all unaccompanied child facilities," HHS aid in a statement.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed they received three separate reports alleging abuse and neglect at the Freeman Coliseum, but they do not have the jurisdiction to investigate as the facility is not licensed by the state.

As of Thursday evening, there were no known reports of alleged child abuse at the migrant processing facility in Donna.