Rising egg prices impacting Valley small businesses

Egg prices are rising at grocery stories thanks to the Bird Flu, but imagine needing to use hundreds of eggs a week just to earn a living.

The sound of a blender whipping up colorful cakes and the smell of fresh cookies and pan dulce will fill your senses when you walk through the front door of Monarca Cakery in McAllen.

But blending 400 eggs into dough weekly for the cake shop is now more expensive because of rising egg prices.

The spread of Bird Flu is linked to a shortage in eggs that's driving up the price.

"It's a fundamental ingredient, it's so important that if there are no eggs, we can't continue our business," Monarca Cakery Manager Laura Vega said.

Vega says the cake shop has taken a 15 to 20 percent hit to their profit over the past two months. She says despite the loss, they're keeping their prices the same.

"We are trying to absorb the cost so that our customers continue buying with similar prices," Vega said.

South Texas College Economist Teo Sepulveda says eventually, the rising egg prices may force businesses to pass the cost to their customers.

"Right now, they are suffering a lot because their revenue will be the same, but their cost is rising, rising, rising, so the profit margin is very thin," Sepulveda said. "But no entrepreneur wants to raise prices."

So as egg prices continue to soar through the coup, Vega hopes the community will stop by and support.

"Support all of the local businesses, we are hoping to move forward from this," Vega said.

