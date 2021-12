Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito on lockdown, police investigating

San Benito police are seen outside Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito during a lockdown Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito is under lockdown, the San Benito Police Department said Monday morning.

San Benito police say they're investigating an incident that occurred at the school, which has been temporarily placed on lockdown for precautionary measures.

There are no current threats or dangers to the students of the school, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.