Road closure announced in McAllen for sewer line improvements

48 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 11:03 PM August 19, 2025 in News - Local

City crews in McAllen are nearly done with a project to extend a storm sewer line in McAllen.

To complete the project, city officials announced they're closing Main Street from Jay to Lark avenues on Saturday.

“We’re making sure that the public is traveling safely and without having water in the streets is a big, big improvement,” McAllen engineering Director Eduardo Mendoza said. “We decided to do this on a weekend so that we don’t disrupt school traffic. We think it will be done by Saturday. If we need to, we have Sunday to extend it to.”

The project cost nearly $1 million and was paid for through a traffic drainage bond. 

