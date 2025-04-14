Road closure in effect in Los Fresnos due to sinkhole

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole in Los Fresnos, the Cameron County Public Works Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The sinkhole caused a closure of Whipple Road in Los Fresnos from east of FM 1775 and Evergreen Street. The closure started on Sunday evening and will remain in effect until construction is completed.

According to the Cameron County Public Works team, excess water over the road caused “a small cave in” on Whipple Road.

On Monday, crews filled in the sinkhole with concrete, asphalt and steel plates.