Road Closures due to SpaceX testing in Boca Chica

NEAR BROWNSVILLE - Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced parts of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are set to be closed on February 27 between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Access to Boca Chica Beach as well as State Highway 4 from FM 1219 (Oklahoma Ave.) to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach will be closed temporarily due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX.

Alternate dates are scheduled for February 28 and 29.