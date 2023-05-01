Road improvement project causes road closures from Brownsville to Matamoros

Those planning to travel between Brownsville and Matamoros will need to pay close attention to road closures for the next two months, as improvements to the roadway are underway.

If you are traveling from Matamoros to Brownsville using the Old B&M Bridge, you will have to take Americas Avenue.

If you are entering Matamoros through Old B&M Bridge, you will have to detour through Galeana Street and if you want to enter downtown area you will need to go through 8th Street on Americas Avenue.

According to the Mexican government, improvements include a four-lane bridge over the water treatment plant, as well as a new bike path.