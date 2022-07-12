Road Repairs in Hidalgo Co. Still Being Made After 2015 Flood

NEAR EDINBURG – A Hidalgo County resident said the aftermath of a flood two years ago is causing more trouble than the actual event.

Edinburg resident Melissa Morin lives off of Val Verde Road east of Edinburg. She said the road, which is mostly caliche and dirt, has been nothing but problems ever since a storm in 2015.

“The buses can’t even pass through here,” she said. “The bus driver told me they couldn’t pick up the kids because of the road. It’s just too slippery when it rains.”

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew was able to get footage of a school bus getting stuck on the road. A wrecker had to be called to pull it out.

Morin said the road’s condition worsens when it rains. She said the caliche also takes off when it’s really dry and windy.

“We have to clean constantly. We can’t even put nothing outside. The dust gets to our clothes,” Morin said.

Road repairs in the county continue after the major flood. Shortly after the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a State of Disaster declaration.

In the spring of 2016, FEMA gave the county roughly $900,000 to fix damages caused by the floods. Since then, the county has completed dozens of projects from roads to drainage.

Morin said they’ve been waiting patiently for their road to be fixed.

“If they fix the road it would have been better. We would have been safe. My kids would have been okay. We can walk to the neighbors but the bus can’t come in and out,” she said.

Morin said they hope their road will be fixed this year.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is currently working on repairs for two roads, which received extensive damage from the flood. Both Val Verde and Rooth roads are expected to be completed within the next 30 days.

Anyone living near a bad road is urged to file a work order with their county’s precinct. People residing in Precinct 4 can call 956-383-3112.