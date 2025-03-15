Roma EDC looking to partner with private investors to restore historic buildings

Three historic buildings in Roma will soon have a new purpose.

It's part of a new initiative from the city of Roma and the Economic Development Corporation to preserve and restore these buildings.

Many of the buildings in Roma's Historic District have been standing since the 1800s. Some of them are at risk of decaying. It's why the city wants to bring some color back to them, so they can be enjoyed once again.

In the heart of Roma, nine federally recognized historic buildings are still standing. Most are made with bricks of sand from the Rio Grande just feet away.

Each one has a story and the city is asking entrepreneurs to help keep them alive.

"Some of the buildings have been rehabilitated in the past, but the lack of occupation, the lack of use can bring deterioration," Roma EDC member Alfonso Ramirez said.

Through a partnership with the EDC, private investors can lease a building with a discounted rent for their small businesses.

The discount will come in exchange for helping restore and preserve the historic structures.

"The city takes care of the structural needs of the building and the tenant takes care of everything aesthetic and functional," Ramirez said.

Leonardo Sanchez is currently working on transforming the Nestor Saenz building into an Airbnb overlooking the river.

He owns a bar that's become popular with Winter Texans and says he wants to turn the historic building into a place for visitors to stay.

"I'm grateful that we can be doing this in this little town, and we can make it a destination," Sanchez said.

For his end of the deal, he's working on reviving the sandstone before starting renovations.

"We are recovering and restoring the original shape of the bricks, and then we divide it into the units," Sanchez said.

The goal of the partnership is to bring a modern touch to buildings over a hundred years old, while still keeping their history intact.

To get approved, applicants will have to present a business plan and restoration plan to the city.

For more information, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.