Roma ISD staff member placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct, district says

A Roma Independent School District staff member has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct, according to the school district.

The district said they are investigating the allegations and "take these matters extremely seriously."

Upon learning about the allegations, the district said they immediately followed established protocols and placed the staff member on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The allegations were also reported to state and local regulatory and law enforcement authorities, according to the district.

"At this time, no conclusions should be drawn. We respectfully ask our students, families, staff, and community members to avoid speculation or public commentary that could interfere with the investigative process or impact the privacy and well-being of all individuals involved—especially our students and hard-working staff members who have no involvement with the current situation," the district wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.